MYR Officials: Come early to park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Airport officials at Myrtle Beach International are urging travelers to leave extra time to park this holiday season.

Lauren Morris, spokeswoman for the Horry County Department of Airports, says the Terminal Expansion Project reduced available parking by about 200 spaces. Construction will make it tough to find a space, especially during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday travel periods.

"We are definitely not the airport people are used to where you can kind of come up, park, check in and get through security in 30 minutes," said Morris.



Morris says travelers should plan to arrive about 30-45 minutes before the time suggested by their airline.

Officials say there are overflow parking plans in place, and no one will be without a spot, but getting from the space to the terminal may take awhile.

Parking lots were moved to allow crews to access portions of the expansion project which includes the completion of Harrelson Boulevard.

"We've had to shift some of our overflow lots and we've certainly lost some lots as we move things along. So we're really encouraging people when at all possible, please give yourself extra time," Morris said.



Construction managers say Harrelson Boulevard will be open to traffic by the end of December, while the entire new terminal will be open for flights by January 2013.

