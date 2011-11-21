Cops: Woman tried to smuggle drugs in Bible

LANCASTER, SC (AP) Deputies in Lancaster County have arrested a Kershaw woman they say used two Bibles to try to smuggle weapons, drugs and a cell phone to a prison inmate.

Sheriff Barry Faile said Monday authorities began investigating 28-year-old Shareca Latoya Jones earlier this month after a package mailed to Lieber Correctional Institution was returned to a Lancaster post office. Inside the package were two Bibles containing razor knives, a cell phone, ecstasy pills and more than 28 grams of cocaine.

Deputies identified Jones as the person who mailed the package from a Kershaw post office. In her car, authorities found a loaded handgun, drugs, cell phones and cash.

Jones is facing drug and contraband charges. She was released from jail on bond, and it wasn't known if she had an attorney.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.