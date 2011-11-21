Sumter man charged with attempted murder after shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sumter man charged with attempted murder after shooting

Carlos Butler has been charged with attempted murder among other charges (Source: GCSO) Carlos Butler has been charged with attempted murder among other charges (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sumter man on charges he fired shots at a small group of people on Saturday.

Carrie Cuthbertson, spokeswoman for the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a meeting hall located along Johnson Road around 6 p.m. in reference to an altercation during a birthday party.

Witnesses on scene told deputies that Carlos Butler, 32, was involved in a verbal altercation outside of the meeting hall. At some time during the argument, he allegedly walked to the trunk of his vehicle and pulled out a black handgun, firing shots at a group of people.

Cuthbertson said Butler then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Deputies were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of Butler's at the Mingo Exxon located at the intersection of Highway 51 and County Line Road and a traffic stop was conducted. Butler was then placed under arrest.

He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and malicious injury to personal property. He remains incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

