Marion man killed in early morning shooting

MARION, SC (WMBF) The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating those responsible for the shooting death of a 39-year-old man inside his home early Monday morning.

According to Marion Police Chief Jim Gray, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Euclid Street around 2:30 a.m. and found Franklin Frazier on the floor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Frazier was shot just after 2 a.m. His body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616, the local Fox Watch tip line at 843-423-0847 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Fox Watch is an organization developed for the purpose of promoting a zero tolerance for crime in the Marion area. The next meeting will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m.  at their Main Street headquarters on the corner of Main and Harlee Street.

