HCPD: Woman had no diapers for baby, only one dirty bottle

Ashley Noelle Green has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 21-year-old woman has been placed under arrest after Horry County officers found unsuitable living conditions and a baby's diaper rash so severe, it appeared to be infected Friday.

According to a police report from the Horry County Police Department, officers met with a member of the Department of Social Services who said the office had received complaints about a home in the Surfside Beach area and the well being of a child.

The witness told police she had been invited into the home by Ashley Noelle Green and said the home was very dirty. She also told police she was able to examine a baby under the age of one and discovered a severe diaper rash. According to the report, the witness also found a large blister on the baby's bottom that appeared to be infected.

At that time, officers and the witness went to the home to speak with Green. Upon arrival, officers found dirty clothes, food and food wrappers littering the entire residence. Dirty dishes were said to be stacked up in both sinks and the countertops were covered in leftover food while a bad odor was found throughout the entire home.

While looking in a 4-year-old's room, officers found dirty clothes all over the floor and empty food containers, according to the report.

The rest of the home was said to have clothes and empty food containers scattered throughout it.

Officers then examined the baby and too saw the severe diaper rash as well as the blister. The report describes the blister as being "very red, with what appeared to be a yellowish liquid possibly infected within the wound."

When asked what she was treating the diaper rash with, Green allegedly responded that she didn't have anything to treat it with and the baby had last been to the doctor a month ago.

At that time, officers decided both children needed to be placed into emergency protective custody.

As the witness from DSS attempted to gather things for the children, she asked Green to get diapers for the baby. According to the report, Green said she didn't have any diapers. The witness then asked for bottles, and Green said she only had one and pointed to the counter top.

The report stated the bottle was covered in a white substance. The witness attempted to clean the white substance out of the bottle but was unsuccessful.

Green was then placed under arrest and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

The witness told officers she was taking the baby to get medical attention right away and the children would both be placed into a foster home.

Online booking records indicate Green remains incarcerated on a $10,000 bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

