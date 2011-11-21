Man arrested for assaulting, exposing himself to hotel housekeeper

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after allegedly grabbing a co-worker inappropriately and causing her to be fearful of her safety a couple of weeks ago.

According to a police report, Myrtle Beach Police responded to a hotel in the 2700 block of N. Ocean Highway Saturday afternoon in reference to an assault that had taken place on Nov. 9.

The victim, a housekeeper at the hotel, told officers she had been cleaning a room when one of the maintenance workers, John Stephen Dooley, 45, entered the room to help her flip a mattress. At that time, the victim said Dooley walked up to her and began grabbing her breasts and touching her inappropriately.

She said she pushed Dooley off of her and told him to stop, and said they would both be fired if anyone saw his behavior. The victim also told police she told him not to touch her like that and told him to leave the room.

Dooley left but then allegedly returned 10 to 15 minutes later and reportedly exposed his genitals to the victim, touching himself.

The victim told police Dooley said things like "I'm hanging to be a white boy" and "I love black Oreo's" to her and she became afraid of him, scared he was going to attack her.

Eventually, the victim said the suspect zipped his pants up and left the room, telling her "Don't worry, we'll do it one day."

She then went to the head of housekeeping to tell her about what happened and the incident was reported to the hotel's general manager. According to the victim, Dooley was then suspended from work.

Sunday, officers arrested Dooley and charged him with assault and battery in the second degree as well as indecent exposure.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.