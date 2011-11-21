Mama Mia's robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a local restaurant late Sunday night.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Mama Mia's located at 1155 Robert Grissom Parkway around 10 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Three victims then told police they had been robbed by two Hispanic males, both with weapons.

The victims said both suspects ran inside the restaurant through the front door and the first suspect went behind the counter brandishing a handgun and demanded money from each of them.

The second suspect, said to have a knife, then went around the counter and took a tray out of the register while the other suspect robbed the victims of the money they had. The tray was said to have contained $107 in cash, while the victims had $100 between themselves.

According to the victims, the suspects were also able to make off with a cell phone.

At that time, both suspects fled through the front door and turned left.

The suspect with the handgun was described as standing 5'8" and wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, while the suspect with the knife was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and was also 5'8".

Officers then observed the incident on the restaurant's surveillance footage, but were unable to get a clear view of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

