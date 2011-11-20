Athlete of the Week: Khadijah Sessions

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach point guard Khadijah Sessions is ranked as not only one of the top point guards in the state, but the entire country in this year's recruiting class.

With ability like hers, Sessions heard it all from coaches trying to win her services

"I mean it's so much, I don't even know. Every coach I talked to, Coach Sue, Coach Nail, the coach from Kentucky, and coach Sylvia Hatchell. They're all good people," said Khadijah.

As the difficult process winded down, Sessions was able to narrow her choices to three schools: South Carolina, Auburn and Florida state.

But in the end it was Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley who left a lasting impression that Sessions could not ignore.

"It hit me, I want to be in the WNBA, I want to be where you've been, that's what pushed the edge over it," said Sessions.

With the ink now dry on her letter of intent, Khadijah knows she still has her senior season left at Myrtle Beach, with a chance at making history by winning three straight state titles, and another year to polish her game before moving onto the college level.

"I've got to work on my shot and just my skills basically, just keep working on my skills because you can get better and better each day just working on basic skills," said Sessions.

While Seahawks head coach Brian Kiper added, "People want to look at the way she plays, and people want to look at her stats and what she's accomplished, and more importantly the points that she scores, but I think this year more than any other it's going to be her leadership."

For Sessions her high school career could come full circle with a chance at three-peat on the very same court where she will continue playing of the next four years.

"We've made history, but it would be nice to make history and put the icing on the cake and get another ring at the Colonial Center. That would be great to know that's going to be my next home," said Khadijah.

Sessions and the Lady Seahawks open their season against Lake City at the end of the month.