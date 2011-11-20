MBPD seeks attempted armed robber

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted armed robbery that occurred late Saturday evening.



According to a police report, the operator of a light show on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach was closing up the gates to go home just before midnight when a suspect on a mountain bike attempted to ride through the closed parking lot.



The victim stopped the suspect and told him he could not ride through the area because of all the equipment, directing him to go around the block. The suspect reportedly pull out a knife measuring approximately six to eight inches and demanded money, the victim stated.



The victim claimed he is a South Carolina concealed weapons permit holder. He took out his pistol when the suspect drew the knife. The pistol remained pointed at the ground as he told the suspect he would not be receiving any money from him.



The suspect reportedly got on his bike and rode southbound through the woods.



The victim described the suspect to responding officers as a black male, standing approximately 6'0" to 6'2" tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing black pants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.



A search for the suspect in the immediate area was unsuccessful. Anyone with information about this suspect or his whereabouts should contact Myrtle Beach Police.



