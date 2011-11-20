Missing TN child located in MB, mother behind bars - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing TN child located in MB, mother behind bars

Rebecca Anne Moore is in custody awaiting charges. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Rebecca Anne Moore is in custody awaiting charges. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An 11-year-old boy missing from Tennessee was located with his mother in Myrtle Beach Saturday night, who in now in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Zackary Moore was reported missing in Tennessee on Saturday, when an East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert was issued. It was believed that Moore was taken by his non-custodial mother around 9 a.m. on Saturday, possibly en route to her residence in Myrtle Beach.

Moore's mother lost custody of her son on Nov 16.

Zachary Moore had been in contact with his grandmother since he had been abducted, and had threatened to harm himself once he arrived in South Carolina.

Moore was located safe and sound in Myrtle Beach around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Endangered Child Alert named the child's mother and alleged abductor as Rebecca Anne Hopkins. The Horry County bookings website list her as 29-year-old Rebecca Moore. She was booked shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday and is awaiting charges.

