Suspect uses fake bills in Craigslist deal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) One man is left empty-handed after trying to sell his Playstation on Craigslist and receiving three counterfeit bills in exchange.

According to a police report, the victim in this exchange listed his Playstation for sell in Craigslist for $300.

The victim agreed to met a potential buyer, a white male with dark hair standing about 5'10" tall, after being contacted on his cell phone about the listing. They reportedly met at a parking lot on Moser Street in Myrtle Beach on Friday evening.

The suspect arrived at their meeting location driving a silver Chrysler Sebring with a black top. The victim gave the subject the Playstation in exchange for $300. The victim reported that the suspect promptly jumped in his vehicle and sped away.

The victim went into a nearby grocery store and requested that clerk use their counterfeiting pen to test the bills for genuity, when the victim discovered they were fake.

The victim then called for police. Responding officers noticed that all three bills had the same serial number and showed no symbols when held up to the light. The bills also felt like hard copy paper, the officers stated in the police report.

The victim could not recall the vehicle's tag numbers but knew it was a South Carolina tag. He did not know the suspect's last name or if the name the suspect used was his legal name. There were no cameras in the area where the exchange between the suspect and victim took place.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Myrtle Beach Police.

