Hwy 17 reopens through Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) After a day of clearing debris caused by the collapse of buildings into a sinkhole in Georgetown, Highway 17 through the city is now being reopened to traffic.

In a statement from the City of Georgetown, officials said:

Mayor Jack Scoville and City officials continue to coordinate with officials of SCDOT, SCE&G and officials with the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division to further evaluate operations for the Parrish Place (UPS Store) building collapse.

SCDOT has assured the safety of re-opening a portion of US Highway 17 from Front Street to Highmarket Street. The City apologizes for the inconvenience of the detours but it was necessary to ensure the safety of residents and motorists.

Access to Front Street continues to be open at the Fraser Street intersection. Public access to City Hall will resume Monday morning, although electronic access remains available 24 hours a day at www.cogsc.com.

Officials with the Building and Fire Departments will continue to coordinate with engineers to assess potential problems with nearby buildings. Police officials will continue to monitor traffic around the area and security of the building.

Related stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

