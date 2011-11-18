CCU Public Safety on lookout for holiday crime - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU Public Safety on lookout for holiday crime

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Public safety officials at Coastal Carolina University say even though many students are already on break, their officers are on the clock patrolling for holiday crime.

Chief David Roper said an empty campus can create opportunity for criminals looking for valuables or students in dorms and apartments practically alone. Roper said holiday time doesn't always mean more crime, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

That's why public safety will have extra patrols, especially in areas on campus near the residence halls.

Roper said the easiest things students can do to avoid becoming a victim are to report suspicious activity, take valuables with them and lock their doors.

"If you think something's suspicious please go ahead and call us because we want to come see who these people are, check them out, ID them and see if they belong on campus," said Roper.

Some students say they don't worry about their stuff while on break, but that's because they're prepared.

"I usually keep my stuff in a safe the important stuff and I take home my laptop," said freshman Danielle Dickerson.

CCU students have off the entire week for Thanksgiving.

