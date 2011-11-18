HCPD searches for alleged credit card thieves - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD searches for alleged credit card thieves

From the Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Property Crimes Section are seeking information leading to the identity of two suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card throughout Horry County.

On November 11, 2011, an investigation was initiated after Horry Count Uniform Patrol Officers took a report for a car break in at Mule Trace Dr. in the Little River section of Horry County.  During the car break in, a credit card was one of the items reported stolen.

On November 12, 2011, Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Property Crimes Section became involved when fraudulent charges began being reported from the stolen credit card.  Suspects used the card several times at various gas stations throughout Horry County.  The card was also attempted to be used at the Wal-Mart in Conway City Limits, but was declined.

On November 18, 2011, Detectives obtained video surveillance of the suspects leaving Wal-Mart after the charge was declined.  One suspect is described as a white male while the other is described as a white female.  Detectives are asking anyone with information that leads to the identity of either suspect to call the Horry County Police Department at 915-8077.  You may also call 915-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the "Train to Work MB" career assistance program.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

