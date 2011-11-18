HCPD searches for alleged credit card thieves

From the Horry County Police Department



HORRY COUNTY, SC Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Property Crimes Section are seeking information leading to the identity of two suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card throughout Horry County.

On November 11, 2011, an investigation was initiated after Horry Count Uniform Patrol Officers took a report for a car break in at Mule Trace Dr. in the Little River section of Horry County. During the car break in, a credit card was one of the items reported stolen.

On November 12, 2011, Detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Property Crimes Section became involved when fraudulent charges began being reported from the stolen credit card. Suspects used the card several times at various gas stations throughout Horry County. The card was also attempted to be used at the Wal-Mart in Conway City Limits, but was declined.

On November 18, 2011, Detectives obtained video surveillance of the suspects leaving Wal-Mart after the charge was declined. One suspect is described as a white male while the other is described as a white female. Detectives are asking anyone with information that leads to the identity of either suspect to call the Horry County Police Department at 915-8077. You may also call 915-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.