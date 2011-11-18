Volunteers launch new search for missing teen Brittanee Drexel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Volunteers launch new search for missing teen Brittanee Drexel

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WMBF) After fisherman alerted them to an odor of decay, investigators in the case of missing teen Brittanee Drexel have taken to the water in their search.

About 30 volunteers and investigators spent about four hours Friday searching an island seven miles off the coast of McClellanville with K-9 units for human remains that could have been those of Drexel.

Searchers spent a lot of time on the sand and a few will continue to search through the evening, though a majority of those searchers are already returning to the mainland.

The island is an area investigators have spent time in before and Friday's search is one of many investigators have conducted in the Charleston, Georgetown and Horry County areas since Drexel went missing in 2009.

Investigators say their search efforts have been productive, but no new information has been found at this time.

WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith was out on the search Friday and will have all the late breaking details as they come in.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

