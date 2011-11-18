Weaver addresses controversy with departure on WMBF News this We - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Weaver addresses controversy with departure on WMBF News this Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) "I would have stayed on the job through April if given the choice," said outgoing Horry County Administrator John Weaver in a 30 minute broadcast with Anchor Michael Maely on WMBF News This Week Friday.

"I'll be paid through my contract expiration in April, and while some may have a problem that I'm paid while no longer working, I'd urge them to talk with the Horry County Council about that," Weaver said. Weaver will earn his $80 per hour rate of $167,606 dollars per year, plus unused vacation and sick pay accrued.

Weaver said he did not plan to stay past his contract expiration in April of 2012, and when he told Horry County Council Chairman Tom Rice about that, the council decided to relieve him of his duties, earlier this week. That complete story can be found here.

"Is there any truth to the rumor that your departure is linked to your friendship with Horry County Police Chief Johnny Morgan and that SLED is currently investigating Horry County's Police Department after an anonymous letter suggesting wrong doing within the department," asked Maely.

Weaver denied that his departure involved personal matters.

"Johnny and I have been friends for years and while some on council may have thought he was untouchable, that's not the case," said Weaver, who goes on to say he has no doubt SLED will find no wrongdoing within the Horry County Police Department.

When asked about a private meeting Weaver had with others including Chairman Tom Rice, before Rice announced his candidacy for the S.C. 7th Congressional District, Weaver said there was no surprise there either.

"I wanted to have that meeting to make sure that the timing of his announcement wasn't hurt by the decision on my departure. I leave on good terms with Horry County, and didn't want there to be any confusion about that," said Weaver, who wrapped up his 11 years with Horry County this week. "It's been an honor to serve this county," Weaver said.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-04-02 08:34:04 GMT
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly