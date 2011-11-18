Police: Father smothered, hit and shook 5-month-old

GAFFNEY, SC (WYFF) A Jonesville father was arrested on Wednesday accused of injuring his 5-month-old. Eric Smith Trentin is charged with inflicting great bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant, Trentin injured a 5-month-old by hitting him with his hands, putting a pillow over his head until he stopped breathing and grabbing, squeezing and shaking him.

The warrant says the incident happened between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 at a home on North Limestone Street in Gaffney. Deputies say the child was brought by EMS to the Upstate Carolina Medical Center where Trentin first told a nurse the child had a seizure.

According to deputies, Trentin then told the nurse he had the child propped on a pillow, went to bathroom and when he came back the child was on the floor.

The nurse called deputies, who say they responded and questioned Trentin.

According to deputies, Trentin said he was sitting on the couch with the baby when the baby kicked and pushed off of him and fell to the floor on his back and hit his head.

The doctor at Upstate Carolina Medical Center said the child's injuries were questionable and sent the child to Greenville Memorial Hospital and contacted the Department of Social Services.

The child was taken to GHS by ambulance. Trentin told deputies he watched the child while the mother, his girlfriend, was at work.

The mother told deputies she was at work when the incident happened.

Deputies said Trentin came to the Sheriff's Office the day after the child was hospitalized and gave a statement admitting to hitting the child with his hands, putting a pillow over his head until he stopped breathing and grabbing, squeezing and shaking him.

Trentin is at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The child remains in the hospital.