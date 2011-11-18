Stolen manhole covers rises to 70

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Over 70 manhole covers have gone missing within the past two weeks, and officials in Horry County are asking for the public's help.

The theft creates a public safety hazard for both motorists and pedestrians, said Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

This is not the first time Horry County has reported this type of crime. Some two weeks ago the issue surfaced when SCDOT reported more than twenty manhole and storm drain covers had gone missing from an area around Waccamaw Pottery and George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach. You can read that complete story by clicking the link below.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in nature within their neighborhoods is asked to contact the Horry County Road and Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000. Those who find manhole covers to be missing at night or during the weekend, they should call E911 Communications' non-emergency number at 843-248-1300.

Additionally, metal recycling companies are also asked to contact the Horry County Sheriff's office at 843-915-5450 if anyone attempts to sell manhole covers or stormwater grates that could have been stolen.

