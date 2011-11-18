Police name suspect in 2011 Conway National Bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police name suspect in 2011 Conway National Bank robbery

Officers on scene (Source: WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert) Officers on scene (Source: WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert)
Source: WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert Source: WMBF News Reporter Evan Lambert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach have identified a person of interest in connection to the robbery of the Conway National Bank in November 2011.

Captain David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said the robbery occurred around 9:19 a.m. on November 18, 2011, when an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded money while handing the teller a bag and threatening he had a weapon.

Knipes said the suspect was able to flee out of the front door with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapons were seen.

A wanted poster issued by the Myrtle Beach Police Department identifies 23-year-old Kyle Andrew Connors of Surfside Beach as the suspect in the robbery of the Conway National Bank, wanted for bank robbery.

Connors is considered armed and dangerous. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center with east coast extradition.

Anyone with information on Connors' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Truex and the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1913 right away.

Copyright 2012 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

CNB bank robbery sidebar

Updated:

Surveillance photos More>>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-04-02 08:34:04 GMT
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly