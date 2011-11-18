Police name suspect in 2011 Conway National Bank robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach have identified a person of interest in connection to the robbery of the Conway National Bank in November 2011.

Captain David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said the robbery occurred around 9:19 a.m. on November 18, 2011, when an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded money while handing the teller a bag and threatening he had a weapon.

Knipes said the suspect was able to flee out of the front door with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapons were seen.

A wanted poster issued by the Myrtle Beach Police Department identifies 23-year-old Kyle Andrew Connors of Surfside Beach as the suspect in the robbery of the Conway National Bank, wanted for bank robbery.

Connors is considered armed and dangerous. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center with east coast extradition.

Anyone with information on Connors' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Truex and the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1913 right away.

Copyright 2012 WMBF News. All rights reserved.