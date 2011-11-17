Cruise company in hot water with Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cruise company in hot water with Horry County

Sun Cruz Casino in Little River Sun Cruz Casino in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF)  Horry County has filed a civil suit against the Sun Cruz Casino in Little River for failing to pay 165,000 dollars in passenger fees.

According to court documents obtained by WMBF News, Sun Cruz Casino has not paid fees mandated by the "Gambling Cruise Act", which requires casino boats choosing to operate in the area to pay 7 dollars for every passenger on their boats.

Sun Cruz Casino released a statement Wednesday night saying they do not feel Horry County has made a satisfactory effort to cut down on illegal gambling machines in the County.

Neil Mantor manages the Crab Catcher restaurant near the Sun Cruz Casino Headquarters, and says he thinks the casino should pay the fees.

"Everyone knows they make way more than that.  I mean they wouldn't be going out twice a day if they couldn't cover seven dollars a head," Mantor says.

Court documents state Sun Cruz has 30 days to defend itself in court or the ruling will automatically favor Horry County.

To view Horry County's complaint and court summons in this case, click on the link below:

[To view the entire lawsuit, click here (PDF)]

