HCPD finds 385 marijuana plants growing in 3 homes

One of the homes where marijuana was found growing (Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) An anonymous tip has led investigators in Horry County to bust a large marijuana growing operation between Conway and Loris Monday.

According to a police report from the Horry County Police Department, officers received a tip that marijuana was being grown in three homes on Ferryfield Road, Highway 90 and Highway 31.

Agents then went to the location on Ferryfield Road and found the door forced open. Fearing someone was injured, officers entered the residence and immediately discovered a strong odor of marijuana as well as growing paraphernalia in plain sight.

Further investigation found three rooms full of marijuana plants in various stages of growth, according to the report. They then obtained a search warrant.

Officers responded to the residence on Highway 31 and utilized a drug sniffing dog on all entrances to the home. The dog alerted agents to the presence of narcotics within the home and a search warrant was obtained.

The dog was then taken to the home along Highway 90 and again agents were alerted to the presence of narcotics in the home. Officers obtained a search warrant for the third home and all warrants were executed.

On Ferryfield Road, 89 marijuana plants, lights, ballists, fertilizers and an irrigation system were seized. A cement mixer was also found in the living room with marijuana stuck to the sides was discovered in the living room, according to the report.

On Highway 31, 167 marijuana plants and overhead lights were discovered in bedrooms and a hallway and $1,000 in U.S. currency was located near a fireplace. Fertilizer, glass marijuana pipes and plant materials were also seized.

During the execution of the search warrant, the homeowner, Jason King, 40, returned home and admitted to owning the home and the materials inside, according to the report. He was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking in marijuana, 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds.

When agents went to execute the search warrant on the home along Highway 90, officers discovered Johnathan King, 42, Ashley King, 29, and their two children ages two-years-old and four-years-old inside. According to the report, they would not respond to officers requests to open the door and officers then forced their way inside.

All four were located inside the home and 129 marijuana plants and various growing paraphernalia were also discovered.

A total of 385 marijuana plants were seized from the three homes as well as several vehicles.

Additionally, Ashley King allowed officers to search another home along Highway 348, where they found the following:

Two plastic bags of marijuana in the freezer

Hand rolled marijuana cigarette found on a kitchen island

Plastic container with marijuana and a grinder found in a kitchen cabinet

Several marijuana leaves in an upstairs bathtub

A single marijuana leaf inside a black bible

Johnathan and Ashley King have been charged with trafficking in marijuana, 10 pounds or more but under 100 pounds as well as two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Johnathan King was released on $30,000 bond and Ashley King was released on $10,000 bond.

Jason King was released on $20,000 bond.

