Schools chief in hospital with flu-like symptoms

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) South Carolina Education Superintendent Mick Zais remains in a Columbia hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Education Department spokesman Jay Ragley said Thursday that Zais is in good spirits but frustrated to be sidelined. His meetings this week and next week have been canceled.

Ragley says Zais has been battling flu-like symptoms for a couple of weeks and had a 102-degree fever for several days. Zais went to the doctor Tuesday, who recommended that he be hospitalized for observation.

The 64-year-old Republican became state education superintendent in January after being successful in his first run for political office. Zais retired from the Army in 2000 as a brigadier general and had spent the last decade as president of Newberry College.

