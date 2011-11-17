DCSO: Murder victim stabbed during fight over woman - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Co. Coroner identifies murder victim

Antonio Jackson faces murder charges (Source: DCSO) Antonio Jackson faces murder charges (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 22-year-old man is now facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a woman Thursday.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to the 900 block of Clearview Drive in the Hartsville section of Darlington County after a 911 call indicated there was an altercation between two men.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a male victim had been stabbed during the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Laverne Lyde, 35. Lyde's body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy. His cause of death is said to be released Friday.

The other man involved in the incident fled the scene but was later located and arrested near the scene. Deputies have charged Antonio Jackson with murder.

"At this time, it appears the motive for the stabbing was an argument over a female," Sheriff Wayne Byrd said.

The case remains under investigation. Locklair said Jackson is awaiting bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-04-02 08:34:04 GMT
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page
    Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook pageSource: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

    More >>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly