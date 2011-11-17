Darlington Co. Coroner identifies murder victim

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 22-year-old man is now facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a woman Thursday.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to the 900 block of Clearview Drive in the Hartsville section of Darlington County after a 911 call indicated there was an altercation between two men.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a male victim had been stabbed during the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Laverne Lyde, 35. Lyde's body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy. His cause of death is said to be released Friday.



The other man involved in the incident fled the scene but was later located and arrested near the scene. Deputies have charged Antonio Jackson with murder.

"At this time, it appears the motive for the stabbing was an argument over a female," Sheriff Wayne Byrd said.

The case remains under investigation. Locklair said Jackson is awaiting bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.