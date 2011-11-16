Retired firefighter faces kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A former Myrtle Beach firefighter is behind bars on Wednesday facing a laundry list of charges, including criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

An arrest warrant was issued for Webster D. Williams over the weekend, a retired Myrtle Beach fireman since 2003.



Allegations against the suspect began at the alleged victim's school. School officials contacted police last week about these allegations that the suspect had been inappropriate with a young girl.

Horry County Police issued a probable cause search warrant of the suspect's home, and from what they discovered, were able to conclude that some inappropriate behavior had occurred there between the victim and suspect. Specific details about items discovered during this search are not available at this time.

Webster is currently in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center facing numerous charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, kidnapping, lewd act, committing or attempting lewd act upon child under 14 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

