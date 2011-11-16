One charged in NMB meth lab bust

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department has charged a 31-year-old man in connection to a rolling meth lab Wednesday.



Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said hazmat units were on scene at 2101 Highway 17 South after a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle led investigators to a Gatorade bottle full of chemicals used in the manufacture of crystal meth.

Officers approached a white male standing outside of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a vehicle breaking and entering earlier in the day. After searching the vehicle, officers found the chemicals and other items used to make crystal meth.

The suspect, Robby Hawkins, allegedly admitted to officers that he was in the process of making the drug.



Dowling said the chemicals hadn't been cooked, but had been shaken. Units stabilized the chemicals by adding sand and other ingredients to the bottle. The contents were then disposed of in accordance with EPA and DHEC regulations.



As a result of the investigation, all lanes of Highway 17 South from 21st Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South were shut down. They have since reopened.

Hawkins has been charged with attempt to manufacture methanphetamine and breaking and entering an automobile.

A woman he was with was not charged, as she was not seen inside the vehicle, according to Dowling.



