Funeral set for 10-year-old who hanged herself - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Funeral set for 10-year-old who hanged herself

Jasmine McClain (Source: Chadbourn Police Department) Jasmine McClain (Source: Chadbourn Police Department)

CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) A 10-year-old NC girl who authorities say took her own life will be laid to rest on Friday.  Police Chief Steven Shaw said Jasmine McClain hanged herself.

The child's mother, Samantha West, found her around 10:30 Monday night in their home off North Wilson Street when she got up to get a drink of water.

West tells WECT.com that she doesn't know if her daughter was bullied, but police are looking into the possibility.  West says other parents have told her Jasmine was bullied, and she says Jasmine was picked on because she didn't wear the latest fashions.

West also says she doesn't know if Jasmine's death was an accident or suicide, but she wishes her daughter would have talked with her.

Flags were at half staff Tuesday at Chadbourn Elementary School while students and staff mourned Jasmine's death.  Several counselors were available to help students get through the grieving process.

"This is the first time this has ever happened in my 20 years in law enforcement," said Shaw. "But when I got a call from dispatch last night (Monday), I said 'What are we going to do? How are we going to handle this?'"

The SBI is assisting with the investigation. 

Jasmine's viewing is Friday, Nov. 18 in Chadbourn from 6pm-8pm. The funeral is Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1pm.  Both are at Friendly Funeral Home.

Copyright 2011 WECT.  All rights reserved.

