Women attempts to steal power tools in purse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A suspect was detained by Myrtle Beach Police Tuesday after attempting to shoplift power tools in her purse.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Lowe's on Seaboard Street around noon on Tuesday where a reported shoplifter was being detained by a Loss Prevention officer.

The Loss Prevention officer stated that they observed the female suspect attempting to steal several items by placing them in her purse and walking out of the store. Those items include 14 saw blade boxes, a drill bit and one pair of Mechanix Wear gloves.

When questioned about why she stole the tools, the suspect stated that she needed the money. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

The outstanding value of the items is approximately $180.

