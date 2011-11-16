Bank robbery suspect apprehended in subdivision, now faces charges

McLeod is charged with Entering a Bank, Depository or Bldg and Loan Association with Intent to Steal. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A man accused in Wednesday morning's robbery at a Horry County bank has been transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department said the robbery occurred at the First Federal Bank located inside the Surfside Beach Walmart on Beaver Run Road in Horry County around 10:30 a.m.



Originally, officers said no note was passed and no weapon was presented, according to Kegler, however it was later learned that the suspect did hand a note over to employees.



The suspect was able to flee the bank with an undisclosed amount of money into the Southwood subdivision where he was apprehended by police. Money from the robbery was recovered from the scene.



Kegler said the suspect has been identified as Richard McLeod, Jr., 44, of Aynor. He has been transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is awaiting charges.

According to the booking website, McLeod's charges include Entering a Bank, Depository or Bldg and Loan Association with Intent to Steal and Contempt of Court.



