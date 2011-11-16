Late night shooting sends one to hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating anyone responsible for a late night shooting in Effingham Tuesday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said an unknown man knocked on a victim's door around 11 p.m. When the victim answered the door, he found the man wearing a ski mask with a shotgun.

At that time, the victim slammed the door shut, but the suspect then fired one time through the door, hitting the victim in his torso. He was transported to the hospital, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to Nunn.

The suspect has been described as a black male while the weapon he was carrying was believed to be a pump shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 374 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

