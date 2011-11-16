Late night shooting sends one to hospital - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Late night shooting sends one to hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating anyone responsible for a late night shooting in Effingham Tuesday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said an unknown man knocked on a victim's door around 11 p.m. When the victim answered the door, he found the man wearing a ski mask with a shotgun.

At that time, the victim slammed the door shut, but the suspect then fired one time through the door, hitting the victim in his torso. He was transported to the hospital, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to Nunn.

The suspect has been described as a black male while the weapon he was carrying was believed to be a pump shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 374 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

    The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the "Train to Work MB" career assistance program.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

