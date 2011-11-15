Coyne preliminary winner in Cherry Grove Ward runoff election - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coyne preliminary winner in Cherry Grove Ward runoff election

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Voters in North Myrtle Beach met at the polls Tuesday for the second time this November to determine which of two candidates would fill the council seat for Cherry Grove Ward.

The Cherry Grove Ward Council seat is at-large, allowing all registered voters within the city limits of North MYrtle Beach to cast one vote in the runoff election between Fred Coyne and Doris Williams.

At the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the tallied votes revealed Fred Coyne as the preliminary winner over Doris Williams for the Cherry Grove Ward Council seat.

Of the 1689 votes cast, 1029 were cast for Coyne, and 651 for Williams. Nine votes were undervotes, meaning a ballot was cast showing no legally valid selection for either candidate.

Results are unofficial until certified by the Municipal Election Commission on Thursday, Nov 17 at 10 a.m. in the North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

The certified winner will be take their oath of office at the North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Nov 21.

