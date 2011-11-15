Dr. June Moorhead will soon take position at new school - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dr. June Moorhead will soon take position at new school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A familiar face will lead the new River Oaks Elementary School that will sit on Augusta Plantation Drive in Carolina Forest.

Dr. June Moorhead is taking on a new role at a school that'll be unique to the district because it's environmentally friendly and a learning school full of interactive stations.

She said, "I think it's going to be a unique and interesting school and it's going to be a really fun experience."

The school opens in Aug 2012 and Moorhead ends her position as principal at Myrtle Beach Primary School in Dec. after 12 years on the job.

Moorhead explained her vision of the school as a place that is heavily linked to the community in a unique way.

"We also wanted it to be a community school where the community is involved in such things as dual use of a facility for instance a church may want to use the facilities, a boy scout troop may want to use the facilities," said Moorhead.

The school will have walking and bike paths, a pond and rain garden. It will also be a green school.

CeCe Nance will replace Moorehead as principal of Myrtle Beach Primary.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

