Socastee man indicted for four MB bank robberies

Courtesy US States Attorney:



Columbia, South Carolina -- United States Attorney Bill Nettles announced today that a Federal Grand Jury sitting in Florence, South Carolina, has returned the following Indictment:

Socastee Man Indicted for String of Four Myrtle Beach Bank Robberies. Monroe August Eggerling, age 32, of Socastee, South Carolina, was charged with robbing the Horry County State Bank at 4600 Highway 17 Bypass, the TD Bank, at 7901 North Kings Highway, the Wachovia Bank at 7201 North Kings Highway, and the First Citizens Bank located at 4506 Socastee Boulevard, between July 13 and September 29, 2011. The maximum sentence Eggerling could receive is a fine of $250,000.00 and/or imprisonment of 25 years. The case was investigated by the Horry County and Myrtle Beach Police Departments and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office for prosecution.

Mr. Nettles stated that the charges in this Indictment are merely accusations and that the defendant charged is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.