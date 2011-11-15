HCPD: Victim assaulted, thrown into bonfire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Two Myrtle Beach men are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim and throwing him into a bonfire during a party on Saturday.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers responded to Waccamaw Hospital on Nov. 12 and met with the victim, who said he went to a party along Moss Creek Road and was assaulted upon exiting his vehicle.

According to the victim, he was hit several times by one of the suspects and was then thrown into a bonfire, where he continued to be assaulted.

After he was able to get himself out of the fire and roll on the ground to put his clothes out, the victim said a second suspect began assaulting him and tried to throw him back into the fire. At that time, he was able to flee to his vehicle and was taken to the hospital by witnesses.

Kegler said officers then responded to the party and observed several people run into a wooded area. Witnesses who stayed behind identified the suspects as 17-year-old Jesse Dale Kashner and 20-year-old Joshua Maurice Redmond as well as their vehicle.

Officers found that vehicle driving away from the party and conducted a traffic stop. Kashner and Redmond were then placed into custody and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Both have been charged with assault and battery by a mob in the second degree.

