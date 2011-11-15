HCPD: Shooting ruled suicide, not hunting accident

LONGS, SC (WMBF) Officers with the Horry County Police department has ruled a shooting in the Longs area a suicide Tuesday afternoon.



Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers received a call of an accidental shooting along Hunters Trail. The woman was said to have been shooting at rabbits in the backyard when she accidentally shot herself in the chest with a 410.

The Horry County Coroner's Office said a coroner was called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.



Shortly after 2 p.m., officers determined the wound was self-inflicted.



Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.