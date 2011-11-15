Consider This: Atlantic Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Atlantic Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Atlantic Beach just can't seem to get its act together. Just when it looked like new leaders would add some stability to the city, the elections were overturned and a new vote will be held next year.

Consider This:

What would happen if Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Florence or any other city in our region were to operate in a similar fashion as Atlantic Beach? There would be citizen uprising, extensive media coverage and the state would step in immediately. 

So why is Atlantic Beach allowed to continue these shenanigans? Have people just given up? Is the attitude "Oh, its Atlantic Beach again, so what?" Well, that attitude is not acceptable and what is happening in Atlantic Beach is definitely unacceptable.  Its residents deserve better. The state should step in immediately to manage the next election to ensure a fair, accurate vote takes place. If that happens, maybe, just maybe, the city has a chance to succeed.

