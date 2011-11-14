Conway passes first reading of revamped zoning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- City Council passed Monday the first reading of a new set of guidelines called the Unified Development Ordinance.

The planning department says the rules seek to improve the aesthetics along major highways in the city and lay out uniform rules more clearly to aid development.

Planning Director Michael Leinwand says the UDO has been under development for years and is part of the city's comprehensive plan. It will apply only to new construction or major renovations within the city limits, including the Downtown Historic District.

"It would be a gradual change people would notice as development takes shape," said Leinwand.

Leinwand says examples of rules include the need for developers to extend landscaping to the sidewalks along highways, include bushes or small trees in parking lots and make sure the business is accessible to pedestrians.

Conway resident Marcus Pyatt believes the effort to improve the look and accessibility in Conway is much needed.

"For people who walk it's hard to get back and forth. It's hard to walk. There's a lot of stuff that could be improved," said Pyatt.

The UDO will go up for its final reading at council's December 12 meeting.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.