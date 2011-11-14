Clemson WR Watkins leaves with upper-body injury

CLEMSON, SC (AP) Clemson star receiver Sammy Watkins has left Saturday's game against Wake Forest because of an upper-body injury he sustained in the third quarter.

Watkins was slow to get up after a kickoff return and went to the locker room for examination before it was announced he would not return for the ninth-ranked Tigers.

Watkins came into the game leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards and touchdowns. He had five catches against the Demon Deacons for 62 yards.

Watkins is a freshman from Fort Myers, Fla. He has 68 receptions this season for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.