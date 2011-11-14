USC, Clemson compete in 27th annual blood drive

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) The University of South Carolina and Clemson are kicking off their 27th annual blood drive this week.

The competition comes in advance of the schools' much-anticipated football game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That's also when the winner of the blood drive will be announced.

The blood drive happens at this time of year because blood supplies dwindle in advance of the holiday season.

The winner of the coveted trophy was to be announced at the Nov. 26 football game, which takes place in Columbia this year.

USC has won the drive the past three years in a row. But Clemson leads the competition with 14 wins to Carolina's 12.

The drive will be held through Friday. All students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans may participate.

