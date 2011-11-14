Police respond to alarm activation at Florence bank - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No charges filed in reported robbery at Florence bank

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) Following an investigation Monday afternoon, the Florence Police Department has not filed charges against a man reportedly suspected of a bank robbery.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said just before 1 p.m. that officers were on scene at the First Citizens Bank located at 1921 2nd Loop Rd. in reference to an alarm activation.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Raines, and officers had been discussing what charges he would face.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Lt. James Rogers with the Florence Police Department said no charges had been filed against the man and he was not in custody.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and police are still trying to learn just what happened at the bank.

Further details have not yet been released by police. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

