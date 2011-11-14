No charges filed in reported robbery at Florence bank

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) Following an investigation Monday afternoon, the Florence Police Department has not filed charges against a man reportedly suspected of a bank robbery.



Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said just before 1 p.m. that officers were on scene at the First Citizens Bank located at 1921 2nd Loop Rd. in reference to an alarm activation.



A suspect was taken into custody, according to Raines, and officers had been discussing what charges he would face.



Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Lt. James Rogers with the Florence Police Department said no charges had been filed against the man and he was not in custody.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and police are still trying to learn just what happened at the bank.

Further details have not yet been released by police. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.



