NCAA ends investigation into CCU Basketball

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) After a prospective student-athlete reportedly obtained Coastal Carolina University garments inappropriately in March of 2010, the NCAA has concluded an investigation.

According to a letter from the NCAA Wednesday, then prospective student-athlete Desmond Holloway took a CCU issued Nike Dri-Fit shirt from the home of another student-athlete while Holloway was officially visiting CCU.

Holloway then reportedly did not return the shirt before leaving campus and then wore it during a National Letter of Intent signing.

The NCAA said CCU's director of athletics and assistant athletics director were then shown a photograph of Holloway with the shirt during the signing and then conducted interviews with Holloway.

According to the NCAA, Holloway gave false and misleading information as to how he obtained the shirt.

Holloway was suspended for several games as well as the Big South Tournament during the investigation. He later left the university in order to play professional basketball overseas.

Wednesday, the NCAA announced the violation would be classified as secondary and no further action would be taken by the NCAA.

The letter went on to state that Holloway is ineligible for intercollegiate competition until his eligibility is reinstated by the staff at the NCAA.

[To view the letter, click here (PDF)]

Related Stores:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.