3 hospitalized after cooking fire in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 hospitalized after cooking fire in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Three people were hospitalized following a house fire in Conway when the residents reportedly left cooking instruments unattended.

According to Leslie Yancey with Horry County Fire Rescue, emergency crews were called out at12:15 Monday morning to 1018 Academy Dr. in Conway to a single family structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke showing and moderate damage to the house.

Three people, two adults and one child, were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Justin Gibbins with HCFR says investigators determined the cause of the blaze was from unattended cooking, catching cabinets on fire.

HCFR had Mutual aid from Conway Fire in extinguishing the blaze.

