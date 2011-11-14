Myrtle Beach radio DJ collects food in RV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A lot people visit Broadway at the Beach everyday, but there is one visitor that is refusing to leave.

Scott Mann, from WAVE Radio 104.1, is living in front of the Visitor's Center at Broadway at the Beach, and he's not going home until he fills a trailer with non-perishable food.

This is the ninth year for Mann to take up residence in an RV at Broadway. He plans on staying for a week, but he's prepared to stay longer if that's what it takes to fill up the trailer.

Mann says day one got off to a pretty good start.

"People brought, as you can see, bags of groceries, a few boxes, a few big cans. It's a good start, but we obviously have a long way to go," explains Mann. "You and I are standing in a very empty trailer, and by Friday I hope that I'll be barely able to stand on the edge."

The food collected goes to the Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen and Helping Hand Organizations.

To donate, you can take your non-perishable food to Broadway or to any of the five Grand Strand Piggly Wiggly locations.

