Fishermen voice catch limit concerns in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Local fishermen say catch limits off the South Carolina coast are unfair, and Monday, they're going to voice their concerns at a public hearing in North Myrtle Beach.

Monday afternoon's hearing is one of seven meetings hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The purpose is to get public input on how federal and state catch limits are impacting local fisherman's ability to catch Black Sea Bass, Red Grouper and Wreckfish.

Local fishermen say these recent catch limits placed off the Grand Strand coast are hurting their business, especially since Black Sea Bass amounts for almost one-third of some business' income each year.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Avista Resort Monday afternoon.

