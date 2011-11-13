Man attempts to shoplift beer, chicken at Walmart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man attempts to shoplift beer, chicken at Walmart

David Russell Jayroe has been charged with shoplifting after attempting to steal beer, cards and chicken. (Source: MBPD) David Russell Jayroe has been charged with shoplifting after attempting to steal beer, cards and chicken. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police have arrested one man for shoplifting various items from a Myrtle Beach Walmart Saturday, including a whole cooked chicken.

Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to the Seaboard Street Walmart on Saturday around 6:10 p.m. in reference to a reported shoplifting.

A loss prevention employee told officers that a suspect was spotted removing four bottles of beer from a case of six and allegedly placing them in his jacket pocket. The suspect then took a cooked chicken, two packs of playing cards and a tetris game, according to the police report.

The suspect attempted to exit the store with the items when he was stopped by an employee and escorted to the loss prevention office. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

The suspect, 30-year-old David Russell Jayroe of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and has been charged with shoplifting 1st offense. Jayroe was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail for processing.

