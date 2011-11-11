Restaurant Scorecard: Nov. 11

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island.

Hot Fish Club | 4911 Hwy 17 Business, Murrells Inlet



Overall Grade: 78 – B

Inspectors found roughly four pounds of moldy chicken breasts in the restaurant, along with a hose attached to a faucet without a backflow protection.

The restaurant was also said to be thawing food improperly.

Various areas were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Roz's Rice Mill Café | 10880 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island.



Overall Grade: 83 – B

During an inspection, a DHEC employee found moldy salmon as well as roaches in the restaurant.

A cutting board was also found to be cracked.

Various areas in the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.