Kennan Oliphant

Kennan joined WMBF News in October 2010. Making the transition from on-air talent to management, he currently serves as the station's Executive Producer for its highly rated morning show. He's also the Executive Producer for a newly developed investigative team he helped launch at WMBF News shortly after he arrived.

Before getting into management, he was an on-air personality at WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio for five years. He started at WDTN as an investigative reporter in the Turn to 2 unit. Within a year, he was promoted to chief investigative reporter and elevated to weekend anchor/managing editor. Believing in community, Kennan was highly involved in the Miami Valley and was honored when he was selected as Dayton's Top 40 under Forty and Dayton's Top 10 African-American Male.

Kennan has also been a reporter for WFIE-TV in Evansville, Indiana and started his on-air career in Monroe, Louisiana at KNOE-TV. Before all of those pieces fell into place, Kennan worked as an associate producer for one of the most highly rated NBC stations in the country, WDIV-TV in Detroit, Michigan.

Kennan has been honored with numerous awards that include winning two EMMY awards and a nomination, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, and one 1st place finish for investigative journalism by the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists.

The proud Michigan native graduated with his B.S. degree from Northern Arizona University where he majored in Electronic Media with an emphasis in broadcast journalism and criminal justice. He's also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Kennan welcomes all story ideas. So send him an email by clicking on the link at the top of the page.