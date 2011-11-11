Clarifying the fine print in renters' rights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The slumping economy has been a major factor in the number of residential renters rising and homeowners on the decline. Before you sign that lease, however, there are things you need to know about your rights as a renter.

Landlords are thorough in ensuring you take responsibility for everything from property damage to taking the correct parking space, all with your signature at the bottom. But, even while renting, you have rights if ever you need to get out of your lease.

Whether it's a family move, or noisy neighbors, WMBF News Anchor Paula Caruso will bring you the five things you need to know before signing the lease, in case you ever want to back out of it.

Join Caruso on WMBF News at 11 p.m. Thursday as she reveals what you need to know about the fine print in your rental agreement.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.