Suspect arrested in Bennettsville murder

Suspect arrested in Bennettsville murder

Tyrone J King, 25 (Source: MCSO) Tyrone J King, 25 (Source: MCSO)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) A Bennettsville man is facing numerous charges, including murder, following a deadly shooting in Marlboro County early Friday morning.

Marlboro County Sheriff Fred Knight says Tyrone J King, 25, of Bennettsville, was arrested after attempting to evade police following a shooting near King's residence.

Knight says King and a neighbor, 48-year-old James Galloway, got into an altercation inside Galloway's home, and ended with King fatally shooting Galloway and assaulting another victim within the home with a handgun.

MCSO investigators responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Friday morning at 418 Oriole Lane in Bennettsville. After speaking with witnesses, deputies located King running from the residence and captured him after a short foot chase.

Detectives contacted SLED for assistance with the investigation. King has a prior record that includes violent incidents.

Sheriff Knight says the investigation is ongoing, and King's capture is a testament to his deputies' hard work and hopefully will offer peace of mind to the victim's family. "This is a tragic event and my heart goes out to the victim's families, friends and neighbors. We are continuing to investigate this case and assist the victim's family in any way possible.," assured Knight. "I commend my deputies for their fast response time and the capture of King under such hostile conditions."

Knight would like to also thank the Chesterfield County Sheriffs Office, Bennettsville Police Department, McColl Police Dept and SC Highway Patrol for aiding in the investigation and arrest.

King will be charged with Murder, Assault and Battery of A High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is currently in the Marlboro County Detention Center also for unrelated charges.

