Highway 501 reopens after collision with injuries - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway 501 reopens after collision with injuries

Traffic backed up Thursday (Source: SCDOT) Traffic backed up Thursday (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A motor vehicle collision with reported injuries shut down a portion of Highway 501 Thursday afternoon, but has since reopened.

All lanes heading southbound along Highway 501 near George Bishop Parkway, River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road were closed as units worked the scene of the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the collision to have occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and there were injuries, however, the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

The DOT's Traffic Management said the collision involved multiple vehicles and motorists were taking the George Bishop Parkway ramp in order to go around the collision.

Further details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

