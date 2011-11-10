Victim killed with ice pick, robbed of $14

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a teen in connection to the murder of a senior citizen over $14 in September.

According to Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson, deputies responded to a home along Longleaf Road in Marion on Sept. 21 and found 66-year-old Walter Prince on his bed, blood flowing from his nose and mouth.

Further investigation determined Prince was killed as a result of being stabbed with an ice pick.

Later that very same day, firefighters with the Marion Fire Department responded to Prince's home in reference to a structure fire.

Wednesday, deputies and SLED agents arrested Shaquille Lamar Davis, 18 of Marion in connection to the murder and arson.

Richardson said investigators believe Davis stabbed Prince with the ice pick, robbed him of $14 and then went back to set Prince's home on fire and burn it to the ground.

Davis has been charged with murder, burglary in the first degree and arson in the first degree. He remains incarcerated at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

